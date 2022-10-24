Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,088 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $75,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 753,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,431,645. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

