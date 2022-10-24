Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 30,928 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $49,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $587,729,000 after purchasing an additional 736,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 472,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $194.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

