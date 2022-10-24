NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.91. 221,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,526,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.