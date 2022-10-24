NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $23.76 and $1.12 million worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,563.28 or 1.00002732 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003412 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00056070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00045764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.00000063 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $955,787.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

