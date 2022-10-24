NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Trading Down 16.5%

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.65 and last traded at C$9.69. 177,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 307,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFI. CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

NFI Group Trading Down 14.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.21. The firm has a market cap of C$736.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

NFI Group Dividend Announcement

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -47.33%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

