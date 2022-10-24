Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.75 at National Bankshares

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$9.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 366.51% from the company’s current price.

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Laurentian cut their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

