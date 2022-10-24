Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) PT Lowered to C$9.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$9.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EFRTF. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.47.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EFRTF remained flat at $6.08 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.