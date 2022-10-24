News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 650,651 shares.The stock last traded at $16.87 and had previously closed at $17.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in News by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in News by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,202 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in News by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in News by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,158 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

