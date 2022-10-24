Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,937,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.77. 39,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,463. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

