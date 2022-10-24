Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,833,000 after acquiring an additional 653,918 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,509,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,786,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 645.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 287,891 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,300. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

