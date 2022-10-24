Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,231,514. The stock has a market cap of $346.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

