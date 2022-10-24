Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 475 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $88,546,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after buying an additional 1,042,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NEE traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.