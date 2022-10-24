Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.85. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

