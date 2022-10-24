Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.18. 28,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,291. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $292.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

