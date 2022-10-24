Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,373,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 103,578 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 243,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 115,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,193,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIPX traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,919. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.