Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $184.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

