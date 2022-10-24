Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 5,909 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,747,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NOBL traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 703,596 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

