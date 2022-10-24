Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 67,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

