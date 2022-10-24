Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.54. 448,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,713,383. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average of $165.09. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

