New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$1.60

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$832.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39.

Insider Activity

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 803,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,194.52. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Patrick Godin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,500. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 803,803 shares in the company, valued at C$675,194.52. In the last three months, insiders purchased 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.