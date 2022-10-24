NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

