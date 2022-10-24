NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 9.2%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.28 and last traded at $56.68. Approximately 63,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,137,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

NetEase Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 549.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

