Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON opened at $3.81 on Friday. Neonode has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 122.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neonode

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Neonode at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.