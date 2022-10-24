Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
NEON opened at $3.81 on Friday. Neonode has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 122.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
