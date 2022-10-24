NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Volume Hits $158.29 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $158.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00015195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00081483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007844 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 814,819,072 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 814,819,072 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.92583769 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $143,621,357.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.