Nblh (NBLH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $147.79 Million

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, Nblh has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Nblh has a total market capitalization of $147.79 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nblh

Nblh was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.0176517 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $100.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

