Nationwide Fund Advisors Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,849,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,794,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 13.3% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,329 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,309 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

