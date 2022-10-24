Nationwide Fund Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 30.5% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $321,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 119,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $43.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $64.26.

