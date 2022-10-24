National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Up to $50.90

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.90, but opened at $52.15. National Grid shares last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 10,203 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Grid Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.