National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Up to $50.90

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.90, but opened at $52.15. National Grid shares last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 10,203 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.
National Grid Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
