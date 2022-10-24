National Bankshares Trims Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.67.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRR.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 113,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,087. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.68 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.40.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

