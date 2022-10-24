National Bank Financial Trims Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Target Price to C$1.25

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MHIVF remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482. Invesque has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

