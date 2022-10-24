Nano (XNO) Market Cap Hits $94.63 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $94.63 million and $999,524.00 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,334.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00271191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00116855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00738967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.01 or 0.00558687 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00241622 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

