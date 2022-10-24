Nano (XNO) Market Cap Achieves $96.90 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $96.90 million and $2.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,562.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00276428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00119400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00736620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00566376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00243739 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

