Nano Achieves Market Cap of $95.09 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $95.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003699 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00272132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00117083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00741730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.16 or 0.00560604 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00242121 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.