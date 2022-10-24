Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NTP opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

