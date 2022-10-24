MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.98

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 3476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYTE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $186.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth $412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Articles

