Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MUR traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

