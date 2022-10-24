Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €300.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MUV2. Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($247.96) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($330.61) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €325.00 ($331.63) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

MUV2 opened at €258.80 ($264.08) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €246.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €233.10. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($203.01).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

