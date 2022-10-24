Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 2,061 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

