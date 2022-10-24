Motive Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $21.55. 311,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

