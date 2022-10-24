Morgan Stanley Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $120.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Shares of EXPE traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,380. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,252 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,471 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

