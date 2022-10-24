Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $10.51 or 0.00054468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $58.72 million and $3.07 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,519,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,586,137 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

