Monero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $58.12 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $143.34 or 0.00739451 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $58.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,379.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00276479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00118287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00563858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00242549 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00268968 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,191,300 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

