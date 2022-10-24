Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.60 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $4.33 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $142.75 or 0.00737180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,359.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00271733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00117470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00560932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00242013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00269775 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,191,601 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

