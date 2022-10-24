Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

RSP opened at $134.24 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

