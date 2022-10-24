Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 6,063 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PG opened at $129.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77. The firm has a market cap of $309.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

