Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.52.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $78.01 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.95. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

