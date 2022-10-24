Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 32.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $257.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day moving average is $243.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.