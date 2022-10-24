Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 483,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 164,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 17,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

