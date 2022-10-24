Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,466 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 193,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

Insider Activity

Centene Price Performance

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.08. 19,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

