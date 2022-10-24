Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,401 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

FDL opened at $34.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

